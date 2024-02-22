ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8366 visitors online
News Photo War
16 774 59

Russian publics announced names of 68 invaders eliminated on February 20 at training ground near Volnovakha. PHOTO

65 of the occupants are soldiers of the 36th motorised rifle brigade of the Russian Federation, three more have not yet been identified.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Russian media.

Удар по полігону під Волновахою
Список ліквідованих під час удару ЗСУ по російському полігону під Волновахою 20 лютого 2024 року

It is noted that the liquidated occupiers were last online in social networks on February 20. Then the messages of condolences began to appear on their pages.

Watch more: HIMARS hit Russian training ground in Kherson region and eliminated about 60 occupants. VIDEO

Удар ЗСУ по полігону під Волновахою
Удар ЗСУ по полігону під Волновахою

Read more: Ihnat: Seven downed planes are serious blow to Russia’s image

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on February 20, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a formation of Russians at a training ground near Volnovakha.

Author: 

Russian Army (9008) liquidation (2368) Volnovakha (11)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 