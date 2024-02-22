Russian publics announced names of 68 invaders eliminated on February 20 at training ground near Volnovakha. PHOTO

65 of the occupants are soldiers of the 36th motorised rifle brigade of the Russian Federation, three more have not yet been identified.

Список ліквідованих під час удару ЗСУ по російському полігону під Волновахою 20 лютого 2024 року

It is noted that the liquidated occupiers were last online in social networks on February 20. Then the messages of condolences began to appear on their pages.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on February 20, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a formation of Russians at a training ground near Volnovakha.