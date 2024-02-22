Russian publics announced names of 68 invaders eliminated on February 20 at training ground near Volnovakha. PHOTO
65 of the occupants are soldiers of the 36th motorised rifle brigade of the Russian Federation, three more have not yet been identified.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing Russian media.
It is noted that the liquidated occupiers were last online in social networks on February 20. Then the messages of condolences began to appear on their pages.
As previously reported by Censor.NET, on February 20, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a formation of Russians at a training ground near Volnovakha.
