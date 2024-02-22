SSU found confirmation that Russian Federation is striking Ukraine with ballistic missiles from North Korea. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Russian invaders are using Hwasong-11 (KN-23/24) ballistic missiles from North Korea during the shelling of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

These are ballistic missiles of the Hwasong-11 (KN-23/24) type, which are produced on the territory of the DPRK.

"According to the investigation, Russian troops fired more than 20 North Korean weapons into Ukraine. At least 24 civilians were killed as a result of the enemy "arrivals", and more than a hundred civilians were seriously injured.

One of the first facts of the North Korean aggressor's use of ballistics was recorded on December 30, 2023, during the shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

The occupiers carried out the next attack by North Korean missiles at the beginning of January this year against an apartment building in Kyiv. At that time, 4 residents of the capital died from the enemy attack, and more than 50 were in serious condition.

In addition, the insurgents hit residential buildings in five front-line villages of the Donetsk region with North Korean ballistic missiles, resulting in the death of 17 civilians. The invaders also fired North Korean missiles at the private homes of Kharkiv residents and thereby killed three civilians. More than 60 Kharkiv residents were seriously injured," the SSU said.

Currently, all these facts are documented by the investigators of the Security Service within the framework of criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state);

Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Comprehensive measures are underway to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice. Among other things, logistical routes for the supply of North Korean weapons to the territory of Russia are being established, the Security Service concluded.

