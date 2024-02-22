Doctors remove part of VOG-17 grenade from wounded soldier’s leg. PHOTO
Doctors removed a part of the explosive element from a VOG-17 (grenade launcher fragmentation round) grenade from the wounded soldier’s shin-bone.
This was reported by the Medical Forces Command, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that the soldier's limb was saved.
The patient is currently feeling stable. He is being prepared for further medical evacuation and treatment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password