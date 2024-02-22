Doctors remove part of VOG-17 grenade from wounded soldier’s leg. PHOTO

Doctors removed a part of the explosive element from a VOG-17 (grenade launcher fragmentation round) grenade from the wounded soldier’s shin-bone.

This was reported by the Medical Forces Command, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the soldier's limb was saved.

The patient is currently feeling stable. He is being prepared for further medical evacuation and treatment.

