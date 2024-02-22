ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8366 visitors online
News Photo War
7 931 5

Doctors remove part of VOG-17 grenade from wounded soldier’s leg. PHOTO

Doctors removed a part of the explosive element from a VOG-17 (grenade launcher fragmentation round) grenade from the wounded soldier’s shin-bone.

This was reported by the Medical Forces Command, Censor.NET reports.

ВОГ-17 у нозі пораненого

It is noted that the soldier's limb was saved.

The patient is currently feeling stable. He is being prepared for further medical evacuation and treatment.

See more: Khmelnytskyi MMC doctor demanded $5,000 bribe from sick soldier for confirmation of diagnosis - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

Author: 

injury (1012) medics (104)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 