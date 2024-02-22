Member of Cherkasy municipal MMC detained on bribe of USD 7.7 thousand for "registration" of unfitness for military service. PHOTO

Law enforcers detained a Military Medical Commission (MMC) member of the Cherkasy Joint Municipal Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) for taking a bribe.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.

According to the investigation, the suspect received a $7,700 bribe for preparing medical documents with non-existent diagnoses and subsequent "positive" decision of the issue with the head of the MMC of the Cherkasy Joint Municipal TCR and SS. The serviceman was to be declared unfit for service during mobilization.

The official was detained after receiving a bribe, and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided.

The bribe-taker was served a notice of suspicion and is charged with receiving an illegal benefit and influencing the decision-making of the MMC management (Article 369-2(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

