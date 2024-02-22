One person killed and nine wounded in shelling in Donetsk region - RMA. PHOTOS

In Donetsk region, 1 person was killed and 9 others were wounded by Russian troops.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Russians shelled the village of Kostiantynopilske in the Kurakhove community with Uragan systems - there were 13 shells hit the territory.

One of the villagers was killed and 9 others were injured. Among them are 4 teenagers: 12, 14, 15 and 16 years old. All were provided with the necessary medical care.

According to the head of the RMA, many houses were damaged - we are currently inspecting the area and establishing the exact consequences of the shelling.

