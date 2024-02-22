UNICEF co-funds stay of Ukrainian children in "ideological" camps in Belarus in 2022 - media. PHOTO

Children from the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine were taken to Belarus to children’s summer camps "for rehabilitation". The Belarusian Red Cross organised such trips in 2022-2023. In 2022, the programme was also co-funded by the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF.

This is stated in a joint investigation by journalists of Skhemy (Schemes - ed. note) and the Belarusian edition of Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

Ukrainian children who were brought from the occupation to Belarusian camps were arranged meetings with police officers, photo shoots with the Belarusian military, trips to military training grounds, and were introduced to weapons. At concerts, they sang military songs by Russian propaganda bands such as Lyube. They held ideological conversations in support of Russian aggression and turned people against Ukraine.

The journalists found that trips to summer camps for Ukrainian children from the newly occupied Mariupol and Lysychansk were organized centrally, through Russian-controlled education authorities and school institutions. This was reported by parents of children who visited camps in Belarus in 2023. In winter, a trip to the Christmas tree in Minsk was organized on the same principle.

According to leaked internal documents on the activities of the Belarusian Red Cross, which journalists received thanks to "cyber guerrillas", the so-called recreation for Ukrainian children from the occupied territories in Belarus in 2022 was organised by the UNICEF office in Belarus, in addition to the Belarusian Red Cross. This was part of the programme "Humanitarian assistance to refugee children from Ukraine in the summer: rehabilitation and preparation for the school year".

The journalists note that in August 2022, the Belarusian UNICEF, together with the Belarusian Red Cross, organised accommodation for children from the occupied regions of Ukraine in the Beryozka (Hrodna region, Belarus) and Lipki (Vitebsk region, Belarus) summer camps.

Entertainment events were held for Ukrainian children in the Berezka camp, during which children dressed up in the military uniform of the aggressor country and performed pro-Russian military songs by the band Lyube.





In the Lipki camp, children were organized meetings with the Belarusian police, during which they were introduced to weapons. Twice during the shift, children were also taken to a Belarusian military training ground, where they were also given weapons and allowed to pose for photos with them.

