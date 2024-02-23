ENG
Consequences of the "Shahed" attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: two people are in hospital. PHOTOS

At night, air defence forces destroyed five drones in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk region, but there were hits.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, spoke about the consequences of the night attack.

"In addition to the high-rise building in Dnipro, the enemy hit the enterprise. Two of the eight people injured in the attack remain in a medical facility. They are in moderate condition. The rest will be treated on an outpatient basis. The search for people who may be under the rubble in the damaged building is continuing," the statement said.

Наслідки атаки на Дніпро
drone (1635) Dnipro (612) shoot out (13170)
