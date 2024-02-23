Occupiers fired more than 1,700 projectiles in Kherson region during day, 1 person was killed, and 2 more were wounded (updated)

The Russian invaders hit residential areas of the region’s settlements, a cellular tower in Beryslav district, an archival institution and port infrastructure in Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 287 attacks, firing 1716 shells, using artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, and UAVs. The enemy fired 27 shells at the city of Kherson," the statement said.

A man died as a result of the shelling of Lvove village in Beryslav district.

On the afternoon of 22 February, Russians attacked Beryslav with a drone, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported:

"An explosive was dropped from a drone on a 49-year-old man. He received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs. The victim was hospitalized. He is receiving medical care.

In the evening, the Russian army shelled Novotyaganka. A 72-year-old man was injured in the yard of his home.

He was diagnosed with concussion, blast, and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a shrapnel wound to his shoulder.

Russians attacked residential areas of Kherson all night long. The enemy shelled the Tavriya district with massive fire.

"Four fires started due to enemy ammunition. A residential building, outbuildings, and a warehouse were on fire," the State Emergency Service of Kherson region reported.











