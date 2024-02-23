Russian informant, who was scouting locations of AFU in Donetsk region, was exposed, she was recruited by her own son - militant "DPR" - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU exposed a Russian agent who was reconnoitering the locations and routes of the Defence Forces in the Donetsk region. First of all, the woman tried to identify and pass to the aggressor the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and heavy weapons in the Bakhmut direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET

It is noted that the enemy's accomplice paid special attention to the routes of movement of Ukrainian armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems. She also collected information on the consequences of Russian strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Kostiantynivka.

The informant used a messenger to pass the information to her son, a militant of the Russian occupation groups who is on the front line and cooperates with Russian intelligence.

SSU officers detained the offender in Sloviansk, where she had moved as an IDP from one of the frontline cities. During searches of the detainee's apartment, the SSU seized a mobile phone with evidence of her criminal actions.

According to the investigation, the suspect was a resident of the region, who was involved in reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine by her own son.

To obtain intelligence, the woman went around the area, covertly recording Ukrainian objects, and asked for the "necessary" information while talking to neighbors.

SBU investigators have now served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.

