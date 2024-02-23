There is no case, there is only one desire - to arrest me - Pashynsky. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Former MP and head of the Association of Defence Enterprises Serhiy Pashynskyi commented on the situation before the HACC meeting on 23 February.

"I have repeatedly stated that in this case, there is only one desire - to arrest me. Why? We will find out in court. I am worried that this arrest will harm our country," Pashinsky said.

The former MP also commented on the court hearing on 21 February.

"The prosecutor had a five-hour speech. If the court is impartial and honest, my lawyers and I will personally destroy this 'evidence'," Pashinsky said.

He added that the prosecutor's speech contained compilations and fabrications, and his defense lawyers had completely dismantled the speech. Pashinsky called on everyone to testify at his trial.

"The question is not about me, the question is about the defense capability of our state. Such processes weaken our state," he emphasized.

Pashinsky is also confident that he will be arrested on Friday evening.

"In any case, they will arrest me. A police car has already left to take me to the pre-trial detention center," the former MP said.

On 12 February, former MP and head of the Association of Defence Enterprises Serhiy Pashynskyi said that his house was searched by representatives of the SBU and NABU. The search was conducted in connection with the case of the transfer of Kurchenko's fuel to the state in 2015.

The NABU and the SSU reported that they had exposed a criminal organisation whose activities caused state losses of UAH 967 million in 2014-2018. Former MP Pashynskyi and his business partner were served suspicion notices of misappropriation of oil products.

On 13 February, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACCU) imposed a pre-trial restraint on businessman Serhii Tyshchenko in the form of detention. Tyshchenko is a defendant in the case of the theft of Serhiy Kurchenko's oil products, which were subject to nationalization.

The NABU, SAPO, and SSU suspect former MP Serhiy Pashynskyi of misappropriating and selling almost 100,000 tonnes of oil products confiscated by the state from businessman Serhiy Kurchenko, which were supposed to be used for the needs of the army.

Civil society activists and veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war defended Serhiy Pashynsky, the head of the National Association of Defence Industries of Ukraine, who chaired the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defence from 2014 to 2019. Ihor Lutsenko, a former MP, a veteran of the Ukrainian-Russian war, and a UAV company commander, said that the arrest of Pashynsky could complicate the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while the seizure of accounts of companies belonging to the National Association of Defence Industry Enterprises of Ukraine could stop this supply.

The Association of Defence Industry called for preventing Pashynskyi's removal from coordinating defense enterprises.