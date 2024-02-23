ENG
Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Denmark Frederiksen honored memory of fallen defenders of Ukraine at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv. PHOTOS

On 23 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lviv to meet with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

The president announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

In Lviv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who is on a visit to our country, paid tribute to the memory of the defenders who fell during the Ukrainian-Russian war.

Together they laid flowers at the graves of Ukrainian soldiers on the Mars Field of the Lychakiv Cemetery.

"We will never forget the heroes who defended our independence, freedom and future. Eternal glory to all those who laid down their lives for Ukraine!" the Head of State noted.

Володимир Зеленський та Метте Фредеріксен на Личаківському кладовищі
