Leader of the Democrats in the US Senate, Schumer, arrived in Ukraine. PHOTOS
On Friday, February 23, the leader of the majority in the US Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer, visited Ukraine. He plans to meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Schumer announced this on the X social network, Censor.NET informs.
He published a photo taken in Lviv. The American delegation is accompanied by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.
"I am leading this delegation to meet with President Zelenskyy to show the Ukrainian people that America is with you, to show our NATO and European allies that we are with them, to learn about weapons that are vital to Ukraine, and to protect our democracy and national security," emphasized Schumer.
