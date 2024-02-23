ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4317 visitors online
News Photo
7 439 33

Leader of the Democrats in the US Senate, Schumer, arrived in Ukraine. PHOTOS

шумер

On Friday, February 23, the leader of the majority in the US Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer, visited Ukraine. He plans to meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Schumer announced this on the X social network, Censor.NET informs.

He published a photo taken in Lviv. The American delegation is accompanied by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

"I am leading this delegation to meet with President Zelenskyy to show the Ukrainian people that America is with you, to show our NATO and European allies that we are with them, to learn about weapons that are vital to Ukraine, and to protect our democracy and national security," emphasized Schumer.

Чак Шумер в Україні

Read more: Ukraine must win war, not just defend itself against Russian aggression - US State Department

Author: 

visit (472) USA (5462) U.S. Senate (133)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 