Ukrainian farmers brought agricultural machinery shot by Russians to the border with Poland. PHOTOS

Ukrainian farmers have brought agricultural machinery damaged or destroyed by Russian invaders to the border with Poland. From now on, it will be placed at the Krakovets-Korchova checkpoint.

This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Censor.NET reports.

"In this way, Ukrainian farmers want to show Polish protesters the conditions in which farmers in Ukraine are currently working," the statement said.

Among the equipment that was shot were tractors, a sprayer, a GAZ-53 truck and combines from the de-occupied Kherson region.

Read more: Farmers protesting at border are right - Duda comments on Zelenskyy’s statement on meeting at border

"Ukrainian farmers emphasise that they are fighting for the harvest at the cost of their lives. In 2023, 20 farmers in the Kherson region alone, in the de-occupied territories, were injured by Russian mines, five of them died," the Ministry of Agrarian Policy added.

In general, the Ukrainian agricultural sector, according to the World Bank, suffered more than USD 80 billion in direct losses and damages during the two years of the full-scale war.

Read more: Kuleba met with representatives of Polish authorities: "Both governments are committed to solving problematic issues"

The shot agricultural machinery will remain at the border until the end of March.















