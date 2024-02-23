Lithuanian volunteer Tadas Tumas killed in battle for Ukraine near Bakhmut. PHOTO

Defending Ukraine from the Russian invaders, Lithuanian volunteer Tadas Tumas (Giant) was killed in the battles near Bakhmut.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local edition 15min.

Sigitas Malauskas, the head of the instructor mission in Ukraine, said that a Lithuanian soldier born in 1981, with the call sign "Giant," was killed on Friday. He served in the 92nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, the Lithuanian was killed when he was transporting mines to the front line near Bakhmut. Then their vehicle was hit by a Russian drone.

According to Malauskas, the volunteer served as a mortar gunner.

"But, as is often the case in combat operations, he performed various duties - as a driver, a shooter and a scout," he said.

The information about the death of the soldier was also confirmed by the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anušauskas.

"He was somewhere on the eastern front, in Bakhmut or somewhere similar, but I don't know any more details. I only know the information that came to the embassy," he said.

