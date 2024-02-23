ENG
Shahed’s strike on high-rise building in Dnipro: body of deceased was pulled out of rubble. PHOTOS

In Dnipro, a man’s body was pulled out from the rubble of a multi-story building hit by an enemy drone.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The body of a man was taken out from under the rubble of a house in Dnipro that was destroyed by a drone. Last night he was killed by Russians when he was just resting in his apartment," he wrote in a telegram.

The search is ongoing for a woman who was probably at home at the time of the strike.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a drone hit a high-rise building in Dnipro on the night of February 23. Two apartments were destroyed.

