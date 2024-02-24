Wagons with Ukrainian agricultural products were damaged at Polish "Dorogusk" railway station. PHOTO

On the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale military invasion, at around 9am today, unidentified persons damaged freight wagons carrying beans at the Polish railway station Dorohusk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"The systematic destruction of Ukrainian agricultural products looks like planned sabotage. Our country defends itself and survives thanks to farmers. So those who committed these crimes are definitely not interested in Ukrainian peace and the victory of the civilized world. We call on the Polish law enforcement authorities to respond immediately," commented Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Also read: Farmers protesting at the border are right, - Duda comments on Zelensky's statement on the meeting at the border