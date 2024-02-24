President of European Commission von der Leyen handed over 50 new cars for prosecutors and police in frontline regions of Ukraine. PHOTOS

On Saturday, while visiting Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed over 50 new vehicles to Ukrainian prosecutors and police officers to work in the frontline regions

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin called Ursula von der Leyen's visit to Ukraine symbolic on this very day - the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the aggressor state.



"Today, on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, the importance of the unwavering support and commitment of our European friends cannot be overstated. I am sincerely grateful to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for this powerful gesture of solidarity with Ukraine," said the Prosecutor General.

According to Kostin, the vehicles will be very useful in the work of Ukrainian police and prosecutors who collect evidence of Russian war crimes.

He noted that Ukraine highly appreciates the efforts of the European Commission, the EU Delegation to Ukraine, GIZ and all partners who helped to transfer these vehicles. He thanked for supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom and justice

In turn, von der Leyen handed the keys to the Prosecutor General and the Minister of Internal Affairs. Together they inspected the off-road vehicles. 20 of them are intended for the needs of prosecutors and will soon be sent to the regions most affected by enemy shelling.





