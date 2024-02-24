Shmyhal discusses €50 billion program with European Commission head: first €4.5 billion will be in March. PHOTOS

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen discussed cooperation in the defence industry and coordinated the next steps within the Ukraine Facility initiative.

The head of government announced this on Facebook following the bilateral meeting, Censor.NET reports.

"A productive meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Kyiv.

We talked about our cooperation in the defence industry and coordinated the next steps within the Ukraine Facility initiative, which provides funding of €50 billion over 4 years. Ms Ursula said that the first tranche of €4.5 billion will be disbursed in March.

They also raised the issue of the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border. I presented the Ukrainian "Plan of Understanding" to resolve this crisis. We look forward to a constructive trilateral dialogue.

He thanked Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission for the extraordinary level of support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion," Shmyhal said.