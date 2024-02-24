Belgian Prime Minister De Kroo addressed Parliament: We look very seriously at future of Ukraine in common Europe. PHOTOS

In a speech to the Verkhovna Rada, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo said that Ukraine has demonstrated how seriously it views its future as part of Europe.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"A powerful speech by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium, Alexander De Kroo.

"I am confident that we can overcome those dark times so that Ukraine can return to peaceful times. And I assure you that Belgium stands with you not only in words but also in deeds. We have collected significant resources for military and humanitarian aid, for reconstruction."

"The European Council's decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership means that we are taking Ukraine's future in a united Europe very seriously. And above all, Ukraine has demonstrated how seriously it looks at its future as part of Europe."

"Russia must pay for what it has done. And this country must pay for all the destruction it has caused today."

"If today you need ammunition, you need fighter jets, it means that we have to do more, it means that we have to do better, because together we can achieve victory. And victory, dear friends, not only for Ukraine, victory for freedom and for democracy around the world for all those who are fighting for it," Stefanchuk quoted De Croo as saying.









