Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on Kupiansk, Kozacha Lopan, shelling of districts of Velykoburlutsk and Vovchansk. PHOTO

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled more than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars. In particular: Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Khatyshche, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"At 10:00 a.m. in Kupiansk, a private household was damaged by an MLRS attack. There were no casualties. Around 01:00 p.m., a 44-year-old volunteer sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of shelling in Petropavlivka village and was hospitalized," the statement said.

In the afternoon, Russians attacked the village of Prykolotne with two anti-aircraft guns: the warehouses of a civilian enterprise were damaged. At around 03:00 p.m., the occupiers shelled the village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district.





In Hryhorivka village of Velykoburlutska community, as a result of hostile attacks by the UAVs, a shop building was destroyed, 5 residential buildings, the former village council building, a kindergarten building, and the Ukrposhta building were damaged. There were no casualties.

At 05:22 p.m. in Lyman village of Vovchansk community, a pig farm outbuilding with an area of 600 m² was on fire as a result of hostile shelling from an MLRS. 23 animals died, 52 were rescued.