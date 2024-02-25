ENG
At night, occupiers launched massive attack on Kostiantynivka, during day they shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region, one person was injured. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the Russian invaders opened fire 7 times at the localities, a total of 1657 attacks were recorded along the contact line. Kostiantynivka, Klishchiivka, Netailove, Novoselivka Persha, Svyato-Pokrovske, and Umanske villages came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Donetsk region.

"On 25 February, after midnight, Russia launched a massive attack on Kostiantynivka, using S-300 missiles. A civilian was wounded. The railway station building, a church, 2 private and 12 apartment buildings, 21 shops, 19 trade pavilions, three educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, a post office, and a shop were destroyed," the statement said.

Удар по Костянтинівці

Hostile shelling in the Donetsk region damaged three residential buildings, a school, civilian cars, and a gas pipeline. In total, at least 64 civilian objects were damaged overnight. A cafe in Selydove was damaged in an enemy attack.

