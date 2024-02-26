Occupants hit Pisochyn with rockets, damaging 2 hangars with grain and equipment. PHOTOS

The occupiers continue to shell the territory of Kharkiv region. Around 11:00 p.m., the occupiers launched two missile strikes from the S-300 system at Pisochin village.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 2 civilian hangars with grain were hit. The company's equipment was damaged: tractors and trucks. No casualties were reported.

Shelling of Kharkiv region according to the RMA:

More than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire: Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Gatyshche, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, etc.

At around 02:20 a.m., two enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type hit the territory of a non-operational recreation centre in Skrypay village, Chuhuiv district. As a result, 3 one-storey buildings on the territory of the recreation centre were damaged. There was no information on casualties.

At 2:15 a.m. there was a shelling of Velykyi Burluk village of Kupiansk district with air bombs. A private residential building and a car were damaged.

At 09.50 p.m., Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Kupyansk district, came under hostile fire. A private house was damaged. There were no casualties.

At 03:00 p.m. the enemy shelled Vovchansk. The hangar and outbuildings were damaged. There was no information about the victims.

02:45 p.m. the enemy attacked Losivka village, Chuhuiv district. The enemy shelling damaged a private house and an outbuilding.

At 02:33 p.m. the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district, came under rocket fire. A private house was burning. There was no information about the victims.

At around 04:00 p.m., two men aged 32 and 19 died as a result of a mine explosion near the village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv district. Both were residents of the village of Slatyne.

Over the past day, combined teams of explosive ordnance disposal experts cleared 3.97 hectares of territory in Kharkiv region and destroyed 200 explosive devices. Mine clearance is ongoing.