SSU exposes couple of Russian FSS agents preparing missile attack on energy infrastructure of Lviv region. PHOTO

SSU cyber specialists neutralised an FSS agent group that was preparing a missile strike on the energy infrastructure of Lviv region. Among the main targets of the enemy were power plants that provide electricity to most of the region. The main person involved was a man who has been serving a sentence in a local colony since 2023 for causing grievous bodily harm.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, the man came to the enemy's attention because he posted messages on social media in support of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. Subsequently, FSS officers established contact with him and recruited him remotely.

After that, they switched to an anonymous chat room, where the prisoner received agent assignments and step-by-step instructions on how to complete them.

The FSS agent involved his wife in cooperation with the enemy "at liberty".

See more: Russian informant, who was scouting locations of AFU in Donetsk region, was exposed, she was recruited by her own son - militant "DPR" - SSU. PHOTOS

At his request, the woman was to find the "right" energy facilities and take photos of them with reference to the area.

The occupiers promised to finance all the "current" expenses of their accomplices related to reconnaissance and subversive activities, as well as to transfer a monetary "reward".

Upon receipt of the intelligence, the aggressor planned to use it to launch missile strikes to cut off power to the western region of Ukraine. However, SSU officers timely exposed the criminal intentions of the Russian special service and prevented their implementation.

During a search of the Russian agent's cell, a mobile phone used by him to communicate with the FSS was seized.

Read more: He was spying on AFU ships near Mykolaiv port: SSU detains occupants’ informant

SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part. 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

Part. 2 and 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

He faces life imprisonment. It is also planned to serve a notice of suspicion of high treason to the defendant's wife. The investigation is ongoing.