Consequences of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhia region, 1 person is killed, two are wounded. PHOTOS

Over the weekend, the Russian invaders twice launched a missile attack on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, attacked Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Robotino from the air, used UAVs to attack Vilniansk, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, and shelled other settlements in the Polohiv and Vasyliv districts with artillery and MLRS.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Zaporizhzhia police.

"Over the past two days, the Russian military conducted 476 attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region, there are victims," the police said.

In Vilniansk, private houses, shops, offices and the local library were damaged as a result of a drone attack. A missile strike on the territory of Shyrokivska ATC damaged a fence and a farm building. Civilian homes were destroyed in Tavriiske, Orikhove, Huliaipole and other frontline settlements

As a result of the shelling of Huliaipole, a 61-year-old local resident was killed, two more citizens, a 71-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, were taken to hospital.

