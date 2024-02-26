Unknown vandals cut state flags on Alley of Honour in centre of Dnipro. PHOTO

Opposite the city council building in the centre of Dnipro, unknown vandals cut up national flags and a banner on the Alley of Honour. This memorial complex was created by the public in honour of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

This was reported by one of the initiators of the alley, military medic Olena Mosiychuk, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

As noted, this happened on the night of 26 February.

According to Mosiychuk, this is the third act of vandalism against the alley, which was created a month ago. On 13 February, a banner was stolen, and on 17 February, flags disappeared.

"We created this alley in front of the city council in the hope that there are eight surveillance cameras there and that the city council will help protect it. This is the third act of vandalism - today, large flags were cut, which is an outrage against state symbols. The banner was cut. We appealed to the police and the Security Service of Ukraine. This is an article, and there is evidence," she said.

Also read: Vandals painted a bust of Shevchenko in Lisbon with ruscist symbols. PHOTO.





The doctor says that the Dnipro community plans to restore the alley on their own once again.

The regional police told the journalists that they had recorded the fact of the abuse.