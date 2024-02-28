Day in Kharkiv region: High-rise building was damaged in Derhachy, house was on fire in Kupiansk direction. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region. About 15 settlements in the region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Synkivka, and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Bolohivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and others.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Strikes in the Kharkiv region

on 28 February at 05:20 a.m. a residential building was burning as a result of the shelling in the village of Prystin, Kupiansk district. No one was killed or injured.

At 9:00 p.m., the town of Kupiansk was shelled. Kupiansk. The windows and roof of a private house were damaged. There was no information about the victims.

At around 06:00 p.m., the enemy fired on the village of Fedorivka, Kupiansk district, with MRLS. The shelling hit near the warehouse buildings of a private enterprise located outside the village. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

At 03:00 p.m. a 42-year-old man exploded on a mine (previously a "petal" mine) in Izium while cleaning his land plot. He was taken to a medical facility with numerous injuries.

At 11:33 a.m. as a result of the shelling of the UAV "Shahed" in the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv district, the roof of an apartment building, a fence, and a gate were damaged. There were no casualties.

Around 11:00, a civilian car was on fire as a result of shelling in Svitlychne village, Bohodukhiv district. The enemy used a Lancet UAV. There were no casualties.









It is also reported that during the day in the Kharkiv region, combined teams of explosive experts demined 15.67 hectares of territory and destroyed 291 explosive items. Mine clearance is ongoing.