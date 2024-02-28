Day in Donetsk region: Three regions of region are under fire. One person died, 5 were injured. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces fired 11 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district.
In the Ocheretyne district, 2 houses were destroyed in Zhelanne and 1 in Novoselivka Persha. In the Marinka community, Krasnohorivka and Kostyantynivka were shelled. In the Kurakhove district, 1 person was killed and 5 injured in Hirnyk, a house in Kurakhivka, and an agricultural enterprise in Ostrovske were damaged; the industrial area of Kurakhove was shelled. Pokrovsk suffered a rocket attack, damaging 3 administrative buildings and 15 houses.
Kramatorsk district.
In the Illinivka district, 13 objects were damaged in Kleban-Byk. The outskirts of Lyman and Kostiantynivka districts were shelled.
Bakhmut district.
In the Chasiv Yar district, 10 private houses were damaged. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Shcherbynivka of the Toretsk district. A house in Serebryanka of the Siverska community was damaged.
During the day, the Russian occupiers fired 11 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region. 6,603 people, including 452 children, were evacuated from the front line.
