Director of "Ukrnafta" department, who illegally leased company’s plot and demanded UAH 160,000 for signing contract, received suspicion - Prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

Under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, the director of one of the departments of Ukrnafta was detained and served a notice of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing the company’s officials authorized to conclude land use agreements, combined with extortion of such benefit (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, in 2018, the head of the department of Ukrnafta offered his acquaintance to use and cultivate 30 hectares of land owned by Poltavaneftegaz of PJSC Ukrnafta. The woman paid the suspect UAH 80 thousand as an annual payment for the use of the land.

"In 2022, due to non-payment of UAH 80,000 for land use due to problems with harvesting, an official of Ukrnafta began threatening the woman to take away her land and prevent her from harvesting.

The woman repeatedly asked the official to conclude a formal agreement for the use of the land, but he demanded an annual fee of UAH 80,000 without concluding a contract," the statement said.

During another meeting with the official in December 2023, the woman again wanted to formalize her right to the land. The suspect, in turn, said that first she had to pay him UAH 160,000 for the use of the plots for 2022-2023, and then he would help her and arrange land lease agreements with her.

Also read: NABU conducts a search at Ukrnafta's headquarters











In January, the suspect received the first installment of the money - UAH 80 thousand. The man was detained while receiving the second installment - another UAH 80 thousand.