Ministry of Defense conducted two more inspections of weapons provided by United States. PHOTO
Representatives of the Ministry of Defence, the AFU and US inspectors conducted two more joint inspections of weapons donated by US partners.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.
It is noted that they checked key parameters directly in the places where the weapons were stored:
- compliance with serial numbers,
- technical condition,
- conditions for proper storage of weapons (safety and security)
"A total of three command inspections have been carried out since the beginning of 2024, according to the Plan of Joint Physical Inspections agreed by the parties earlier. There were no comments from the US side during the monitoring," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
