Consequences of missile strikes by Russian troops on Pokrovsk: Administrative buildings, educational institutions and high-rise buildings were destroyed. PHOTOS

At night, the occupiers fired four ballistic missiles at Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling. Administrative buildings, educational institutions, apartment blocks, and private houses were destroyed and damaged.

"Together with the head of the Pokrovsk military administration, Serhii Dobriak, we inspected the destruction. All the relevant services - the State Emergency Service, law enforcement, and utilities - are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. The local authorities are currently inspecting the damaged facilities. People whose homes were damaged will be provided with the necessary assistance," the head of the region wrote.

