Netherlands ordered DITA howitzers from Czech Republic for Ukraine. PHOTO

The Netherlands has ordered the latest DITA howitzers from the Czech Republic. They will be transferred to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, Censor.NET informs with reference to European Pravda.

According to the ministry, the DITA howitzer is a modern firepower system capable of hitting targets tens of kilometers away.

"Ukraine is in great need of these weapons. That is why the Netherlands recently ordered nine such howitzers for Ukraine," the statement said.

The weapons are part of a large Dutch order for Ukraine, to be supplied by two arms manufacturers in the Czech Republic. The commander of the Dutch Armed Forces, General Onno Eichelsheim, visited the arms factory.

Earlier, the Netherlands ordered 100 MP-2 anti-aircraft systems from the Czech Republic, and together with the United States and Denmark, modernized 100 T-72 battle tanks.