Consequences of artillery shelling of Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region: Only civilian objects were damaged. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces shelled the Kupiansk district of the region with artillery.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.
Thus, today, on 28 February, at around 9:00 a.m., the racists attacked the village of Kindrashivka, Kupiansk district.
On 27 February, at around 09:00 p.m., the occupiers struck Kupiansk. In both settlements, only civilian objects were damaged - residential buildings and outbuildings. A dog was also killed.
According to preliminary data, the shelling was carried out with artillery.
