Aftermath of Kupiansk strike with GABs: casualties, 12 buildings damaged, cafe and church destroyed. PHOTOS
As a result of the occupiers’ shelling of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, only civilian infrastructure was destroyed.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, two 31-year-old women and two men aged 45 and 52 were hospitalised. Another man was provided with medical assistance at the scene.
The shelling damaged at least 12 private houses. A local cafe and the Church of Jesus Christ were destroyed.
Search operations are ongoing.
Earlier, it was reported that ruscists attacked Kupiansk with KABs: 2 people were killed.
