Russia drops GAB on train station in Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region, killing 6-year-old child. PHOTOS

In the afternoon of 28 February, Russia conducted an air strike on the railway station in the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv region. Two people were killed in the attack.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"According to our information, two people were killed. A child may have died. This information is being checked," said Sinehubov.

He noted that the railway station in Velykyi Burluk was not used as a transport facility, but there were civilians there.

The head of the RMA also stressed that children were injured during the attacks on Velykyi Burluk on several occasions. Therefore, the issue of evacuating minors from this settlement is being considered.

According to the police of Kharkiv region, on 28 February at 16:50, the police received information about the shelling of Velykyi Burluk village in Kupiansk district by guided aerial bombs.

The shelling killed a 48-year-old man and seriously injured his six-year-old granddaughter, who died.

The investigative team, forensic experts and explosive experts are working at the scene. Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

