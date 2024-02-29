Occupants attacked village in Kherson region in morning, man was killed. PHOTO
On 29 February 2024, at about 05:40 a.m., the Russian military shelled the Daryevska community of Kherson district.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Kherson region.
"A 35-year-old man was killed in the shelling of Poniativka village. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged," the statement said.
