Occupants attacked village in Kherson region in morning, man was killed. PHOTO

On 29 February 2024, at about 05:40 a.m., the Russian military shelled the Daryevska community of Kherson district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Kherson region.

"A 35-year-old man was killed in the shelling of Poniativka village. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged," the statement said.

Обстріли Херсонщини, с. Понятівка
