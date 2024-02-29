Day in Donetsk region: Under fire - four districts of region. Two people died. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled the Donetsk region 26 times during the day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district.

An agricultural enterprise and a house were damaged in Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar community.

Pokrovsky district.

In the Ocheretyne district, a person was wounded in Zhelanne and a house of culture was damaged. In the Mariinka district, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka, and Maksymilianivka were shelled with artillery. In Kurakhove community, 4 houses were damaged: 2 in Kurakhove and 2 in Ostroye. In Hrodivka, an administrative building, a shop, and a private house were destroyed; 3 other houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

A garage and an infrastructure facility were damaged in Nova Poltavka of the Illinivska community. In the Lyman community, 3 houses were damaged in Torske, 1 in Yampolivka and 1 in Ozerne.

Bakhmut district.

1 person was killed in Siversk, and another 1 in Pereiizne of the Zvanivka district.

Russians shelled the Donetsk region 26 times during the day. 173 people were evacuated from the front line, including 26 children.

