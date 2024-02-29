Traitor who pointed Russian missiles at Kharkiv and was waiting for capture of city was detained - SSU. PHOTO

SSU cyber specialists exposed another Russian accomplice who spied on the Defence Forces in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

It is noted that the offender was a particularly valuable agent for the enemy, as she performed a "controlling" function for the Russian special services. In particular, the defendant went to the area and checked the coordinates sent to her by the Ruscists.

During the reconnaissance, the traitor took photos of the "necessary" objects and marked them on Google Maps. Then she would send the relevant "report" via messenger.

According to the investigation, in her correspondence with the enemy, the agent called for more frequent shelling of Kharkiv to cause maximum damage to the city.

Read also on Censor.NET: Kharkiv University official detained for helping racists look for weaknesses in city defense - SBU

It also hoped to capture the regional center and "annex" it to the Russian Federation.

The SSU officers exposed the criminal at the initial stage of her intelligence activity. This made it possible to document her criminal actions step by step, detain her, and thus prevent a series of missile attacks on the city.

The investigation established that the suspect was an unemployed local resident, an ideological supporter of racism. At the end of 2023, she was remotely recruited by a representative of Russian intelligence.

The offender cooperated with the aggressor because she hoped that if Kharkiv was captured, she would receive a "position" in the Russian occupation administration.

Watch more: SSU Special Forces destroy 20 tanks, 46 infantry fighting vehicles and eliminate 431 Russians in one month. VIDEO

During the searches, the woman's phone was found with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of the Russian special service.

The SSU investigators have served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.