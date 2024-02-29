13 northern NATO countries are preparing for large-scale military exercises on collective defense. PHOTOS

13 NATO and partner nations are preparing to take part in Nordic Response 2024, part of the Steadfast Defender series of exercises in Norway, Finland, and Sweden. More than 20,000 military personnel will take part.

It is noted that the military exercises will last from 3 to 14 March.

The exercises will focus on the north of Norway, Sweden, and Finland, as well as on the air and sea spaces of these countries.

Particularly high activity will be observed at sea, where more than 50 submarines, frigates, corvettes, aircraft carriers, and various amphibious vessels will be involved.

NATO prepares for exercises in the Nordic region

More than 100 Allied fighter jets, transport aircraft, maritime surveillance aircraft, as well as helicopters and special operations aircraft will be deployed in the air as part of Nordic Response 2024.

On the ground, thousands of soldiers will defend and protect the territory of the Nordic countries with various artillery systems, tanks, tracked vehicles, and other ground vehicles.

The press service stressed that the joint exercises would focus on the defense and protection of the Northern region.

US Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II fighter jets from the 542nd Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) before flying in preparation for an exercise in Norway.

"We need to be able to fight back and stop anyone who tries to challenge our borders, values, and democracy - in the current security situation in Europe, this exercise is more relevant and important than ever before," said Brigadier General Tron Strand, Commander of the Norwegian Air Operations Centre.

These exercises increase the readiness of the Nordic countries and their ability to conduct large-scale joint operations in difficult weather and climate conditions.





