ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11362 visitors online
News Photo
9 243 55

Men wrapped themselves in isothermal blankets to hide from thermal imager and illegally cross border - State Border Guard Service. PHOTO

In Odesa region, border guards detained four men who were trying to illegally cross the border. They planned to use isothermal blankets to hide from the thermal imager.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"The violators wrapped themselves in isothermal blankets to avoid being detected by the thermal imager. However, their tricks did not work, border guards stopped the men in Odesa region. According to the detainees, they found the route to the neighbouring country via messengers. Each of them paid from $3000 to $8000 for the journey," the statement said.

As noted, administrative protocols were drawn up against all four people.

See more: 38 men of conscription age from 11 regions found in two minibuses near border with Hungary - SBGS. PHOTOS

Затримано порушників кордону
Затримано порушників кордону

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1087) border (829) Evaders (252)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 