Russians attacked school in Mykhailivka with kamikaze drone, dropped explosives from drone on Beryslav, injuring two people. PHOTOS

Today, on 29 February, Russians attacked a school in the village of Mykhailivka in Kherson region with a kamikaze drone and dropped explosives from a drone into the yard of a residential building in Beryslav.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian army attacked a school in the village of Mykhailivka with a kamikaze drone. As a result of the drone's hit, the educational institution was destroyed," the statement said.

As noted, there were no casualties among the locals

In addition, the Russian army attacked Beryslav with a drone.

"Explosives were dropped in the yard of a residential building. Two people were hit. A 91-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man sustained contusions, blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs. The victims were hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate," the RMA said.

