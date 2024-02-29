ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Russians attacked school in Mykhailivka with kamikaze drone, dropped explosives from drone on Beryslav, injuring two people. PHOTOS

Today, on 29 February, Russians attacked a school in the village of Mykhailivka in Kherson region with a kamikaze drone and dropped explosives from a drone into the yard of a residential building in Beryslav.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian army attacked a school in the village of Mykhailivka with a kamikaze drone. As a result of the drone's hit, the educational institution was destroyed," the statement said.

Окупанти вдарили по школі на Херсонщині

As noted, there were no casualties among the locals

Окупанти вдарили по школі на Херсонщині

Окупанти вдарили по школі на Херсонщині
Окупанти вдарили по школі на Херсонщині

In addition, the Russian army attacked Beryslav with a drone.

"Explosives were dropped in the yard of a residential building. Two people were hit. A 91-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man sustained contusions, blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs. The victims were hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate," the RMA said.

