ENG
Media: Components of Western, Japanese and Chinese companies found in ballistic missiles from DPRK used by Russia to strike Kyiv. PHOTOS

Electronic components from the United States, Japan, China, and Europe were found in the North Korean Kn-23/24 ballistic missiles that Russia fired at Kyiv in February.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the UP.

Thus, the missiles that fell in the Obolon district of Kyiv in February contained Western microcontrollers, flash memory drives, converters, power supplies, amplifiers, satellite patch antennas, etc.

Among the manufacturers whose electronic components were used by the DPRK in the production of ballistic missiles are: Germany's Siemens, the US Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. and Analog Devices, Inc., Japan's NSK Ltd./NSK Automation, China's ZHONGKEWEI and others.

Read more: Iran did not transfer long-range missiles to Russia - Budanov

Some parts and fragments bear tags with handwritten Korean characters.

SAG / SIEMENS (Німеччина)
SAG / SIEMENS (Germany)
NXP Semiconductors (Нідерланди)
NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)
XP Power
XP Power (engineering departments in: UK, USA (California), Singapore)
Fairchild Semiconductor International
Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.
Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc.
NSK Ltd. / NSK Automation
NSK Ltd. / NSK Automation (Japan)
ZHONGKEWEI
ZHONGKEWEI (China)
ZHONGKEWEI
ZHONGKEWEI (China)

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (354) rocket (1577) ballistic missiles (212)
