Occupants drop GAB-500 on Mykolaivka in Donetsk region: houses, hospital, cars, gas pipeline and power grids were damaged. PHOTOS
In the morning, the Russian military dropped a GAB-500 bomb on the residential sector of Mykolaivka in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy attack took place around 8:00 a.m. As a result of the shelling, 8 private houses, a hospital, a garage and two civilian cars, a gas pipeline, and power grids were damaged. Windows were smashed in the houses, the roof, walls and property of citizens were damaged," the statement said.
As noted, explosive experts, a police investigative team, and other specialized services are working at the site of the hit. Law enforcement officers are going around the nearby houses to find out if there are any victims and what help is needed.
