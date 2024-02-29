Ruscists hit Vovchansk with artillery and attacked with FPV drone: 18-year-old boy wounded. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces attacked Vovchansk twice, resulting in the injury of an 18-year-old boy.
This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, today at about 12:30 a.m. an enemy drone hit the road in Vovchansk. An 18-year-old boy was wounded. Preliminary, the attack was carried out by an FPV drone.
At 2 p.m., the occupants attacked the city again. Preliminary, they used artillery. The shelling damaged a house.
