Ruscists hit Vovchansk with artillery and attacked with FPV drone: 18-year-old boy wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked Vovchansk twice, resulting in the injury of an 18-year-old boy.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, today at about 12:30 a.m. an enemy drone hit the road in Vovchansk. An 18-year-old boy was wounded. Preliminary, the attack was carried out by an FPV drone.

At 2 p.m., the occupants attacked the city again. Preliminary, they used artillery. The shelling damaged a house.

Обстріл Вовчанська
Обстріл Вовчанська
Обстріл Вовчанська
Обстріл Вовчанська

