News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Occupants launched five UAVs in Nikopol region and attacked with artillery four times during day, man wounded. PHOTOS

The aggressor shelled Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery four times. During the day, he also launched half a dozen UAVs there.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

 "The enemy fired at Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. A 72-year-old local resident was injured. The man will be treated at home.

12 private houses, 5 country houses, several cars, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged. Nine outbuildings were damaged, another one was destroyed," the statement said.

Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини

As noted, it was quiet in other settlements in the region.

