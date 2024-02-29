ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Three people wounded in Russian air strike on Shcherbynivka in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Three people were wounded in Bakhmut district of Donetsk region as a result of a Russian air strike.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 29 February 2024, at 4:50 p.m., the Russian army carried out an air strike, allegedly using FAB-250, on the village of Shcherbynivtsi, Bakhmut district.

An enemy aerial bomb hit a residential building, destroying it to the ground. Three people were wounded by the debris and blast wave on the territory of nearby households. A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion and heart attack. Her 65-year-old husband and their 76-year-old neighbor, who were on the street, were also injured," the statement said.

Наслідки авіаудару по Донеччині

In addition, at least 10 neighbouring houses and outbuildings were reportedly damaged.

Наслідки авіаудару по Донеччині
Наслідки авіаудару по Донеччині
Наслідки авіаудару по Донеччині

