Day in Kharkiv region: numerous attacks on Vovchansk, shelling of Kupyansk and Chuhuiv districts, 4 people are wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled 15 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday,

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

During the day, Russian invaders attacked Vovchansk several times. On the afternoon of 29 February, 1 woman was wounded by enemy UAV shelling, private houses and 2 cars were damaged.

In the evening, around 10.00 p.m., the enemy struck again at the town. Outbuildings on the territory of a household were damaged. At 01:05 a.m., the enemy shelled Vovchansk with MLRS, damaging a warehouse and 4 hangars.

The village of Synelnykove, Chuhuiv district, also came under enemy fire in the morning. In the afternoon, Russians dropped a drone munition on the village of Mytrofanivka, Kupyansk district, injuring a 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman. As a result of hostile aerial shelling of FAB-500 in Osynove village, Kupyansk district, a crossing was damaged and a man was wounded.

In the evening of 29 February, more than seven explosions were recorded in the village of Kozacha Lopan, and the enemy fired.

