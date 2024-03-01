Collaborator from Crimea buys drones, off-road vehicles and equipment for ruscists. She was served notice of suspicion - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to a collaborator hiding in the temporarily occupied Crimea and financing Russian occupation groups.

This was reported by the SSU Office in Poltava region, Censor.NET reports.

The woman heads a so-called "charity fund" on the peninsula that buys unmanned aerial vehicles, cars, military equipment and various other items for the invaders.

See more: Traitor who pointed Russian missiles at Kharkiv and was waiting for capture of city was detained - SSU. PHOTO

According to intelligence, since the end of February 2022, the suspect has raised more than 100 thousand in the dollar equivalent for the needs of Russian troops fighting in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions. She bought drones, off-road vehicles, generators and military ammunition for "volunteer funds".

For this, she received awards from the FSB and the aggressor country's defense ministry.

The SSU established that the woman is from the Poltava region. In 2014, she moved to Crimea with her husband.

Read more: Enemy conducts special operation "Maidan-3" to destabilize internal situation in Ukraine and use it to inflict military defeat in east - Intelligence Committee under President of Ukraine

She and two of her accomplices were notified of suspicion of collaboration, aiding the aggressor state and justifying Russian aggression.

The investigation materials were sent to court.













