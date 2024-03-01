Consequences of Russian missile strike on Kostiantynivka: at least 18 civilian objects are damaged. PHOTOS

At least 18 civilian objects were damaged in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, which was hit by Russian missiles at night, there were no reports of casualties.

This was reported by the police of Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, Russia hit the city with four S-300 missiles. One of the missiles hit the police administrative building. This is the 37th damaged police station in the Donetsk region.



As a result of the attack, a hospital, two kindergartens, a bakery, two industrial buildings, 10 residential buildings, including 6 apartment buildings, and a car were also damaged," the statement said.

As noted, the police were working at the sites of the attacks: operatives, investigators, forensic experts, explosives experts, and paramedics. Law enforcement officers are collecting evidence of a war crime.

