ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12650 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
3 104 3

Consequences of Russian missile strike on Kostiantynivka: at least 18 civilian objects are damaged. PHOTOS

At least 18 civilian objects were damaged in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, which was hit by Russian missiles at night, there were no reports of casualties.

This was reported by the police of Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, Russia hit the city with four S-300 missiles. One of the missiles hit the police administrative building. This is the 37th damaged police station in the Donetsk region.

As a result of the attack, a hospital, two kindergartens, a bakery, two industrial buildings, 10 residential buildings, including 6 apartment buildings, and a car were also damaged," the statement said.

Watch more: Two dozen eliminated occupants lie near damaged tank on road near Avdiivka. VIDEO

Наслідки обстрілу Костянтинівки
Наслідки обстрілу Костянтинівки

As noted, the police were working at the sites of the attacks: operatives, investigators, forensic experts, explosives experts, and paramedics. Law enforcement officers are collecting evidence of a war crime.

Read more: Ruscists make "powerful breakthrough" at Chasiv Yar, which is key to offensive on Kostiantynivka - Yevlash

Наслідки обстрілу Костянтинівки
Наслідки обстрілу Костянтинівки
Наслідки обстрілу Костянтинівки

See more: Enemy is attacking Donetsk region with aerial bombs, hitting residential areas 18 times day. PHOTOS

Наслідки обстрілу Костянтинівки
Наслідки обстрілу Костянтинівки
Наслідки обстрілу Костянтинівки

Author: 

shoot out (13216) Donetska region (3735) Kostyantynivka (193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 