SSU: Russian generals Pinchuk and Pchela, who ordered to mine "grain corridor" and shell Ukrainian energy facilities, are served suspicion notices. PHOTO

The SSU collected evidence against two more officials of the Russian military high command who committed war crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, we are talking about:

Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk, First Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy;

Major General Oleg Pchela, Deputy Commander of Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Both officials ordered missile strikes on civilian and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.



According to the investigation, Pchela and Pinchuk are among the organisers of massive missile strikes on Ukraine from 10 October 2022 to January 2023. During this time, the occupiers fired dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles of the X-101, 3M14 Kalibr type and an X-22 supersonic missile at Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The hostile attacks killed more than 50 civilians and seriously injured more than 110 others. Among those killed and hospitalised were young children.



Pinchuk also reportedly ordered the mining of the sea route from the Bosphorus to Odesa to block the 'grain corridor'. This Russian admiral also personally commanded the shelling of port infrastructure and coastal facilities of Ukraine's agricultural sector. In this way, the ruscists hoped to disrupt the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, as well as destroy the logistics centres for their transportation and storage.

Based on the evidence collected, Russian Vice Admiral Pinchuk and Major General Pchelya were notified of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 110(3) (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine); Article 437(2) (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging of an aggressive war); Article 438(1) (violation of the laws and customs of war). 1, Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war); Art. 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war that led to the death of people).



The SSU reports that comprehensive measures are being taken to bring both offenders to justice for committing other crimes against Ukraine.

