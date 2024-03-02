Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 415,640 people (+960 per day), 346 aircraft, 6,624 tanks, 10,153 artillery systems, 12,611 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 415,640 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 02.03.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 415640 (+960) people,
tanks - 6624 (+14) units,
armored combat vehicles - 12611 (+29) units,
artillery systems - 10153 (+47) units,
MLRS - 1003 (+3) units,
air defense systems - 696 (+5) units,
aircraft - 346 (+1) units,
helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 7829 (+35),
cruise missiles - 1915 (+3),
ships/boats - 25 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 13267 (+61) units,
special equipment - 1617 (+6)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
